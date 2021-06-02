"If I had it to do all over again, I would have gotten the vaccine."
One of our patients gave us permission to share her COVID-19 story and asked to share with anyone questioning whether to get vaccinated.
“They offered me the vaccine when I took my mother in for her COVID vaccine. I told them I didn’t want it just yet, and I wanted to wait and see. I had done just fine without the vaccine.
“It isn’t that I don’t believe in vaccines. My sons have all of their vaccines for school. I was happy that my mother was vaccinated, so that I didn’t have to worry about her. Still, the vaccine is new and all. I just didn’t think I needed it. I am only in my 40s and pretty healthy.
“I started feeling sort of ill on a Saturday. I thought it was my allergies acting up. On Sunday, I had a headache and my muscles hurt. I thought it might be COVID so I went and got tested. They gave me prescriptions for steroids, antibiotics and an inhaler.
“I wasn’t surprised when my test came back positive, but I was a little afraid. You don't really know what will happen when you get COVID.
“They called me the next day to arrange an infusion of those monoclonal antibodies. They told me that I should get them because I'm overweight and have high blood pressure. I told them that I didn’t know. I would have to talk to my family.
“My family thought the infusion would be a good idea. My husband took me in. He couldn’t go to work anyway because I had COVID. The infusion wasn’t so bad except I would've rather been at home in bed. I was told it would keep me from getting real sick.
“The vomiting and diarrhea started two days after the infusion. They tell me that it wasn’t the infusion but COVID that caused it. I got real weak and dizzy and went to the emergency room. I was hospitalized overnight to stop the vomiting and to give me fluids.
“I spent the next few days recovering, and now I've been allowed back to work. I feel pretty good. I used up all of my sick leave, and my husband had to use some of his vacation time to quarantine. We will only be able to take a short vacation this summer.
“The bills from the emergency room and my hospital stay have just started rolling in. Even though my health insurance is good, the deductibles are pretty large. That hurts. We don’t have a lot of extra money.
“My sons weren't real happy with me. They had to stay home and do school online. The bigger thing was they couldn’t do their sports. One of them missed an important game. He said he felt like he let his team down.
“I guess I would like to say that I really hadn’t thought it all the way through. If I had it to do all over again, I would have gotten the vaccine.”
She has since been vaccinated.
