As many parents would agree it is apparent that Shakespeare had children when you read the following quote about sleep: “Sleep that knits up the raveled sleave of care, the death of each day’s life…chief nourisher in life’s feast.” Children, mostly infants, are infamous for keeping parents awake.

Healthy sleep patterns in infants begins to develop at about 6 weeks and most have a regular pattern by 3-6 months. An important part of a child’s healthy sleep is a steady bedtime routine. This routine helps the body and mind to wind down, relax, and prepare physically and mentally for sleep. This is true for children and adults.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription