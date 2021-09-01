“I already had COVID.”
“I didn’t think I needed it.”
“I was waiting until school started.”
“I never get sick.”
These are all recent quotes from people in our hospital.
They all have required extreme amounts of oxygen for their respiratory failure resulting from SARS-CoV-2. All are unvaccinated. Each has expressed regret and is telling family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible.
Unless you work in a hospital, it can be easy to not fear this virus. The scariest part of the pandemic is out of public sight. Once sick, people are quarantined. If they become severely ill, they disappear into the hospital where even family can’t visit.
There aren’t visible telltale signs following their illness. There are not scars like there were following smallpox or children with leg braces following polio. In COVID-19, one cannot see the blood clots remaining in their lungs, their shortness of breath, chronic fatigue or memory problems following infection.
One myth is the vaccine isn’t needed for people that had COVID-19 because natural immunity is better than vaccination. Unfortunately, this isn’t true as natural immunity is relatively short-lived and may not protect against the delta variant and the variants that will follow. Those who’ve had COVID-19 in the past and remain unvaccinated are twice as likely to be reinfected compared to vaccinated individuals.
The reason is that SARS-CoV-2 has mechanisms to suppress our immune response that are not present with vaccination. On a positive note, those who had COVID-19 and then complete vaccination make a larger variety of high-quality antibodies than those who were only vaccinated. Some refer to the result as “super immunity,” but whether this is true needs further study.
Each time a SARS-CoV-2 infection occurs it’s like rolling the dice. The more rolls, the more chances of creating a mutation. An accumulation of enough mutations can result in a new variant that may be more transmissible, more deadly or capable of escaping vaccine protection. We all have a common enemy and can only prevail by fighting together. We do this by everyone eligible getting vaccinated.
We have seen it with our own eyes — vaccine “hesitancy” turns into vaccine “regret” when unvaccinated people are admitted to the hospital. They feel misled by the massive amounts of misinformation bombarding us every day.
If you or someone you know is on the fence about vaccination, please consult with trusted health professionals. They’re always willing to have these conversations — as they only want the best for their patients and community. Vaccines are the safest way to beat the virus.
