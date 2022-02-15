BACLIFF
K.E. Little Elementary School, 622 Oklahoma St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bayside Community Center, 4833 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Starbucks inside Target, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School, 416 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
DICKINSON
Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
FRIENDSWOOD
Power Fit Eats, 108 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mornings Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Walgreens, 104 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. emerit score: 7.
First Stop Food Store No. 25, 522 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Red top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
GALVESTON
Venados Cantina, 16510 Termini/San Luis Pass Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Tong’s Happy Buddha, 2827 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Four Points by Sheraton, 2300 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Primetime Entertainment, 8902 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
West Market Coffee House, 2728 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Quality Inn & Suites, 5924 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Speedy Mart, 1702 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dollar Tree, 6331 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 1502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Murphy’s Irish Pub, 215 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
New 7AM Food Store, 2728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Mr. C’s Dugout at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Leo’s Cajun Corner, 3201 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HIGH ISLAND
High Island School, cafeteria, 2113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
KEMAH
Pho Boardwalk, 1201 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 255 FM 518 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 7 Waterfront — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Voodoo Hut, 511 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Church’s Chicken, 1901 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dickey’s Barbecue, 6608 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Panda Express, 6602 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LEAGUE CITY
City of League City Concession Stand, 450 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
La Cruz Tacos, mobile unit, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Esteban’s, 402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kabuki Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 2525 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
PORT BOLIVAR
La Playita, 703 Madison St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SAN LEON
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
San Leon Beach Pub, 222 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SANTA FE
Blue’s Bar & Grill, 11948 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 13120 state Highway 6, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Childworks, 5115 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mugshots Coffee Bar, 12494 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
Gringo’s, 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Grazia Italian Restaurant, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Grazia Italian Restaurant, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
