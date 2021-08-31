This past weekend, I didn't feel well. I know, it’s shocking to learn that doctors can get sick.
Fortunately, with a little rest and plenty of fluids, it passed almost as quickly as it came on. As I sat in my house for the weekend, I began to think of how our homes have the power to help the recovery process. I’d like to share a few tips on how to help your home become a healing space.
The biggest aspect of our home that affects our health is in what we see. Studies have shown that natural lighting and sunlight can be a powerful immune booster. If that’s not possible, full spectrum lighting during the daytime can help to make your home feel more like outside. Remember to dim the lights as the sun goes down to help mimic the natural progression of light throughout the day.
True restful sleep usually occurs in complete darkness with as little artificial light as possible from phones, TVs or other electronics. The other aspect of sight in our homes is clutter. When we have a bit of order or structure in our homes, it also can help us to feel more relaxed. I have a 2-year-old child, so that means my home is only clean when she’s sleeping.
The second factor to creating a healing space is what you can hear. We live on a busy street, so the sounds of traffic often can waft through the house. A simple sound machine can help create sounds of waves, wind, rain or any natural sounds you find comfortable. Even just having some soft music playing in the background can help change the vibe in the home.
Next is what we smell or breathe. Ventilation and good air quality are key to helping improve the atmosphere of the home. If you aren’t interested in an electronic air purifier, I recommend a few plants for inside. Snake tongue is a great indoor plant that almost anyone can keep alive. Be cautious as it can be poisonous to children and pets if ingested. If you can, open the windows or doors to let in fresh air. This is typically impossible in Galveston during the summer months, when weather or mosquitos are at their worst.
The fourth aspect of a healing space is what we can touch. Soft pillows, clothing, or socks can help the body to relax and give you a more restful sleep.
Finally, listen to what your body is telling you. While these tips are meant to help change your home into a more comfortable place to inhabit, they aren't an exhaustive list. What changes in your home help you feel more relaxed? How can you create more of that feeling while at home? Maybe a wall needs to be painted, or you need to declutter the house. Whatever the case, I hope your home becomes a healing place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.