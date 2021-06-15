BACLIFF
Don Raffas Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CRYSTAL BEACH
GCM The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Shipley Donuts, 3555 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pine Drive Baptist Church, 705 FM 517 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Little Caesars Pizza, 734 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dickinson Food Store, 2908 Dickinson Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Edible Arrangements, 3600 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Morada Friendswood, 1310 S. Friendswood Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
The Pointe, 4161 Point West Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston County Jail, 5700 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
El Tiempo, mobile unit, 2328 Strand St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks Coffee, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Stewart Super Mart, 7428 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 32.
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
HITCHCOCK
Smiley’s Meat Market, 7425 state Highway 6 S. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 14.
LA MARQUE
Dillian’s Sweet Treats, 110 Albert St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
Karen’s Corner, 6011 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 8107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sarah’s Sweets & Flower Shoppe, 2220 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Alicia’s Ice Cream and Shaved Ice, 2216 Castle Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Qing Qing, 203 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Gulf Coast Sno, 3016 Cloverdale Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kolache factory, 306 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wingstop, 3010 Interstate 45, Suite N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 1600 W. League City Parkway, Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Taqueria El Jalapeno, 4109 Ave. M — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria El Jalapeno, 4109 Ave. M — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Linda Donuts, 3645 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Rooster’s Orange Bar, 6903 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Pop’s Place, 210 state Highway 146 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 3000 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Rigo’s Café, 902 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
La Quinta Del Sol-Bar, 2900 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bayview Grocery, 615 Bay St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Starbucks Coffee, 3480 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 430-A state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Aldi’s, 3442 Palmer Highway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
