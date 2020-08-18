“When you’re smiling the whole world smiles with you.”
When songwriters Joe Goodwin, Larry Shay and Mark Fisher wrote the above lyrics, it’s doubtful they had studied the works of Charles Darwin and Paul Ekman on human expressions. However, they did express a universal human truth about smiling.
Darwin’s work “The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals,” looked at certain human expressions that appeared common to all peoples. In his times, this was a bold statement that all people, whatever race, shared a common heritage.
Darwin realized something that all babies know instinctively, and that is that the human face is highly expressive and instantly captivating. Newborn babies prefer a human face, even a part of a human face, to any other shape.
In the second month, the infant is smiling and responding to caregivers smiles. When a baby smiles, it’s difficult for caregivers not to respond not only with smiling themselves but in altering the environment to make the baby smile more.
The human face can make many expressions of emotion, estimates range from 4,100 to 10,000. Humans are extremely sensitive to the subtlest alteration of mood or expression even when they are unconscious of noticing the changes.
More than 40 muscles are involved in facial expressions. Whole regions of the brain are devoted solely to recognizing faces. These changes can be as subtle as slightly dilated pupils and may last only a part of a second.
In the 1960s, Paul Ekman, Ph.D., studied facial expression in remote tribal people and found that there are six universal expressions: anger, disgust, fear, pleasure, sorrow and surprise.
The most universal expression of all is the smile. No society has been found that doesn’t respond to the smiles in the same way. True smiles are brief between two-thirds of a second and four seconds. A spontaneous smile involves the contraction of the orbicularis oculi muscle in each eye, and we don’t have independent control over those muscles.
Ekmand states a false smile is intended to convince another person that positive emotion is felt when it’s not. False smiles are typically more asymmetric and don’t involve the muscles around the eyes. They may drop off the face too abruptly.
A false smile only covers the actions of the lower face and lower eyelids. You can make your mouth smile but not your eyes sparkle. Many have noticed that an insincere smile didn’t go to the eyes.
Ekmand said all humans indulge in “microexpressions,” which are flashes of emotion lasting no more than a quarter of a second that reveal our true emotions. When babies flash this true emotion, indeed the whole world smiles with them.
The adult recipients of this gift of happiness work hard to insure that more smiles are part of their world. It’s the most positive reinforcement. Babies smile instinctively. Helping a child to grow up with a smile, laughter and satisfaction is a huge part of development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.