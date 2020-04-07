BACLIFF
La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Katie's Bar & Grill, 315 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chick-Fil-A, 321 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Rita's & Cream, 1945 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Brew Station, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Slices and More, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Big Top Bites, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chick-Fil-A, 2428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
A&M Grocery, butcher shop, 1228 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Victoria's Seaside Bistro, 6300 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Limon Paradise, 4112 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
CiCi's Pizza, 6105 Stewart Road, Suite L — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Denny's, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Gino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 6124 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Seaside Resort, 19320 W. San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Joe's Seafood, 3702 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hummel's General Store and Deli, 13722 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Snowflake Donuts, 3011 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taco Bell, 5701 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Silver Spot Saloon, 5202 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Papa John's Pizza, 6600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Schlitterbahn, Castle Dip 'N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LEAGUE CITY
Circle K, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-106 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sloppy Nick's Brooklyn Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Clear Falls Donuts, 3729 E. League City Parkway — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Luna's Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
League City 49ers, 1251 Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Le Petit Paris, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bada Bing Pizzeria, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bar Drive, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
SAN LEON
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SANTA FE
Doreck & Son's Packing Co., 4101 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Roadrunner, 15626 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sonic Drive-In, 4202 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Subway, 12496 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Jack in the Box, 13620 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kids and Company, 4203 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
TEXAS CITY
Comfort Inn & Suites, 320 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
