BACLIFF
Leo’s Snacks, mobile unit, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Swede’s Grocers, 1780 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
DICKINSON
Pizza Hut, 3410 Interstate 45 S., Suite 3426 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Tulteca Tortillerra Taqueria, 1827 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Taqueria Mateo, mobile unit, 2611 state Highway 3 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Wendy’s, 124 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Domino’s Pizza, 116 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Catering by Benno’s, 112 28th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Los Patrones Fresh Mexican Cuisine, 4901 Broadway — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 6202 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Cruise Plaza Grocery, 112 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jack in the Box, 2300 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Tong’s Happy Buddha, 2827 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 16510 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Mario’s Pizza, 13708 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chartwells at Texas A&M Dining Services, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Pho 20, 2101 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
KEMAH
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 212 FM 518, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Lil Saul’s Tacos, 609 Bradford, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Denny’s Restaurant, 212 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sundance Grill II, 800 Mariners Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LEAGUE CITY
Smoothie King, 1620 FM 646 W., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Papa Chen China Diner, 234 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kandiland Day School, 180 Westover Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Crawfish and Seafood Restaurant, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Rising Star Learning Center, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Craved Creation’s, 812 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kahuna Joe’s, 812 E. Main St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SANTA FE
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Shipley’s Donuts, 13200 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
First Step Day Care, 4300 FM 646 N., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Fuel Depot, 11705 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Fuel Express, 11929 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Timewise Food Store, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
Ricciardi’s Italian Ice No. 2 at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Upbring Head Start at Karam Center, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1388 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Oasis @ FM 519, 2811 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger, grocery dept., 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kroger, deli dept., 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Kroger, meat dept., 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
KS No. 38, 3551 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Palmer Food Mart, 2502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Domino’s Pizza, 8530 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Circle K, 2501 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar Tree, 3442-B Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
V & D Food Store, 1402 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Basil Ying House, 2820 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Little Caesar’s, 917 20th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Whataburger, 2411 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Discount Seafood Market, 2419 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
