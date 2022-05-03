BACLIFF
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Salty Bovine Pit House, mobile unit, P.O. Box 1871 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Dannay’s Donuts, 2124 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bay Vue Grocery, 1901 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
DICKINSON
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pacific Seafood, 137 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
FRIENDSWOOD
Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 301 Parkwood Ave. W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Pho 20, 2102 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Beachin’ Sweet Tooth, 1127 Postoffice St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Knights of Columbus No. 787, 1912 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Conex Coffee Plus, 2312 Market St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Mixteca Restaurant, 1818 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
ShyKatz Market on L, 1528 Ave. L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
La Quinta Inn, 1402 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McDonald’s, 517 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
V 4 U, 7802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
JAMAICA BEACH
Ocean Food Mart, 16603 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Fresco Mart, 13722 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Kingdom Kare Childcare Learning Center, 2600 Interstate 45 S., Suite C — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Papa John’s Pizza, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 115 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Papa John’s Pizza, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 11.
SANTA FE
Tropical Sno, mobile unit, 12534 E. Bar Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 13202 Outlets Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
