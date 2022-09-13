Reports for Aug. 28 through Sept. 3 BACLIFF
Subway, 4627 state Highway 146 — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Lou’s Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Subway, 4627 state Highway 146 — Follow-up Inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Subway No. 32488, 1804 FM 646, Suite T — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
FRIENDSWOOD
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 6
The Cuban Flavor, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Unit G — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
GALVESTON
Marmo Cafe, 2121 Market St. — Opening New Permit Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Kitchen. Demerit Score: 7
Holiday Inn Express, 8628 Seawall Blvd.— Regular Inspection/Food. Demerit Score: 9
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection/Retail bakery. Demerit Score: 13
Best Western Galveston West Beach Hotel, 8710 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Denny’s, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 10
Best Western Plus, 102 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Food. Demerit Score: 3
Jamaica Beach RV and Resort, 17200 San Luis Pass Road — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Pool bar & grill, swim-up bar. Demerit Score: 2
Hubcap Grill, 2021 Strand, No. 3 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 10
Seawall Exxon, 6026 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 12
Seth Catering Galveston Co. — Regular Inspection/Farmers market. Demerit Score: 6
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 27
Seasons Food Mart, 2701 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 5
Tropical Chill, 5027 Crockett Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Snow cone stand. Demerit Score: 3
Step N Go, 2427 53rd St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
KEMAH
Kajun Eatz No. 2, 1029 Marina Bay Drive — Opening New Permit Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
LEAGUE CITY
San Lorenzo Taqueria, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite E — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Whataburger No. 592, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Molly’s Pub, 1600 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Cupcake Cachet, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite J — Regular Inspection/Bakery. Demerit Score: 4
Rustika Cafe and Bakery, 610 E. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
SAN LEON
Bayside Food To Go, 2201 Ave. J — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
SANTA FE
Arlan’s Market No. 9, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection/Deli & bakery. Demerit Score: 7
Domino’s Pizza No. 6562, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Cowboy Coffee, 3723 FM 646 — Regular Inspection/Coffee shop. Demerit Score: 7
CVS Pharmacy No. 3234, 13802 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Santa Fe Donuts, 11950 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Linda Donuts, 3645 FM 646 N. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
Time Out Food Mart, 13405 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 9
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 17
Santa Fe Exxon, 13702 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
TEXAS CITY
Stuttgarden Tavern Texas City, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, No 1346 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 32
Chick-Fil-A Texas City, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Johnny’s Seafood Cafe, 2902 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 15
Soul and Creole Cafe, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up Inspection. No demerit.
La Quinta Del Sol-Bar, 2900 Interstate 45 — Regular Inspection/Bar. No demerits.
Taqueria La Hacienda, 1139 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 1
Yummy Yummy, 2310 FM 2004 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 10
Momma Lynn’s Kitchen, 102 6th St. S. — Regular Inspection/Commercial kitchen. Demerit Score: 2
Soul and Creole Cafe, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
Edo Japan, 2028 Ninth Ave. N., No. 400 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 24
Reports for Sept. 4 through Sept. 10
ALVIN
Dollar General No. 14981, 18306 state Highway 6 E. — Regular Inspection/Retail store. Demerit Score: 3
CRYSTAL BEACH
Crystal Beach Community Church, 1020 Diamond Road — Regular Inspection/Food pantry. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Subway, 748 FM 517 W. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Antojitas Estilo Queretaro, 3421 Ave. B — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 3
FRIENDSWOOD
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Subway No. 7804, 101 W. Parkwood Drive, No. 100 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1705 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
GALVESTON
La Quinta Inn and Suites, 2901 63rd St. — Regular Inspection/Continental breakfast & bar. Demerit Score: 7
Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant, lobby bar & east wing bar. No demerits.
Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 15
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
Tacos Gabriel, 3020 Ave. Q Rear — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont House, 2325 Ship Mechanic Row — Regular Inspection/Catering. Demerit Score: 4
Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 6
Leo’s Cajun Corner, 3201 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Clarion Pointe Galveston, 2300 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Lighthouse Charity Team, 6918 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Catering. Demerit Score: 1
Yamato Japanese Seafood & Steak House, 2104 61st St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 4
Candlewood Suites, 808 61st St. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., No. 100 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
LA MARQUE
Jersey Mike’s, 6608 Interstate 45, Suite 500 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 2
LEAGUE CITY
Roma Pizza, 248 Egret Bay Blvd., Suite 248 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
Chick-Fil-A League City, 1640 FM 646 W. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2515 Gulf Freeway, No. 200 — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s No. 501, 113 Gulf Freeway N. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 4
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
The Lost Cajun, 3010 Gulf Freeway S., Suite I — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 9
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 14
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Golf shop grill. Demerit Score: 5
SAN LEON
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 17
SANTA FE
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Follow-up Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Iyil Holdings: Santa Fe Express, 1320 state Highway 6 — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Rooster’s Orange Bar, 6903 FM 646 S. — Regular Inspection/Mixed-beverage bar. Demerit Score: 2
H-E-B No. 348, 4206 Warpath Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Marguerites M-Bar LLC, 3330 Ave. A — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
TEXAS CITY
Bases Hamburgers, 925 21st St. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
