“Ask yourself how old you’d be if you didn’t know the day you were born?” — Willie Nelson
Listening to the car radio recently, we heard a song on Willie Nelson’s Roadhouse channel. Following it was an interview with songwriter Toby Keith. Playing golf with Clint Eastwood while walking off the 17th green, Toby asked what Clint was going to be doing the next day, his 88th birthday.
Eastwood was flying out to a set to start a new movie. Keith asked something like, “How and why do you keep doing this at your age?” The ever-iconic Eastwood replied, “Don’t let the old man in.”
Keith wrote a song based on those six words performed by Willie Nelson. Listen to it. Willie loved the line about how old you would be if you didn’t know the day you were born. Norman Vincent Peale said, “Forget your age and live your life.”
Eastwood is now 90, Nelson 88, and both continue to be productive and active artists. Notice how other creative types such as Picasso, Dali and DaVinci lived very long, still contributing to the world in their late life. Is there a correlation? A recent study showed that retiring later, while continuing to share your expertise and creativity with the world, forestalls dementia and improves the quality and quantity of longevity.
Lifelong learning has been recognized by multiple studies as crucial to healthy aging. Keeping the mind and body active through activities that encourage curiosity, social and community involvement and personal growth promote a richer life.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is fortunate to have the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, led by the other doctor in the family, Michelle Sierpina, Ph.D., who has focused her efforts, scholarly activity and career on empowering healthy aging. It’s a place to go to prevent letting the old man in, or the old woman either.
Eastwood’s message, if I take it right, is to keep working, creating, doing what you love and contributing to the world rather than yielding to decline in self to the old man/woman. Embrace an alternative you, not giving up your future due to health, psychological, family, finance or other issues. Celebrate instead your creativity and your contribution to a vibrant, healthy, satisfying life.
Speaking of vibrancy, the New York Times Magazine just published a piece on another aspect of healthy aging, the joys and challenges of sex after 70. Like many things in life, our sexual interests, capacities and methods change with time. The author reported on the science of sexuality in aging and paired it with compelling stories and photos of how people in their 70s, 80s and even 90s adapted and continued having satisfying sex lives.
This gives new meaning to the term, “Don’t let the old man in.”
Many paths exist to healthy aging. Core factors include staying active in mind, body, spirit; keeping flexible in adapting to changes in our bodies and in the world around us; and staying connected to those you love and whose values you share.
