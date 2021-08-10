In the late 1950s, Arthur Julius, who worked in the cosmetic industry, adjusted a soap portioning machine and invented a new hand-cleaning aid he called Wet-Nap.
By 1963, Colonel Sanders was distributing Wet-Naps to the customers of Kentucky Fried Chicken — and the wet-wipe industry was born. Today, wet wipes are used for multiple cleaning tasks: cosmetic wipes, baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, sanitizing wipes and medicated wipes.
Ninety percent of wet wipes are produced from non-woven fabrics made of polyester or polypropylene. The material is moistened with water or other liquids depending on the suggested use of the wipe. These materials may be treated with softeners, lotions, perfumes, isopropyl alcohol and preservatives. Wipes made to clean homes and offices aren’t made to clean skin.
Cosmetic and baby wipes are for cleaning skin and removing makeup. Disinfecting and sanitizing wipes kill germs on surfaces at home, school or child care settings. Medicated wipes help prevent acne or other skin conditions.
Cosmetic wipes often are labeled as scented, unscented or fragrance free. Wipes labeled as “unscented” don’t have a noticeable scent but may contain ingredients that hide the scent of other ingredients. It’s important to check the list of ingredients before using wipes if your child (or you) has allergies or sensitive skin.
Healthychildren.org suggests the following tips obtained from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and National Poison Prevention Center.
1. Use cosmetic wipes only on unbroken skin and for their intended use.
2. Check the label of disinfecting and sanitizing wipes to make sure they can be used on surfaces to prepare food.
3. Disinfecting or cleaning surfaces wipes shouldn’t be used on skin. If by accident such cleaning wipes are used on skin, wash the area right away with soap and water.
4. Keep containers tightly closed and out of extreme temperatures. These may cause the ingredients to change or allow germs to grow.
5. Throw out used wipes right away and keep containers away from children. If a child puts a wipe in his or her mouth or swallows liquid from the container, rinse the child’s mouth out with water and then have the child take small sips of water. For any questions or concerns, call poison control at 800-222-1222.
Disposal of wet wipes has become more controversial as wet wipes flushed down the toilet have been reported to clog internal plumbing, septic systems and public sewers. The industry is working to make its product more disposable, and some are labeled “flushable.” Research hasn’t shown that some of these aren’t “flushable,” but new products such as gel wipes are on the market.
Wet wipes and their descendants are here to stay as busy people know disposable wipes can make cleaning tasks easier. However, before wiping your child’s hands, face or bottom or a surface in your home, check the label and choose the right wipe for the job.
