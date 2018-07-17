GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will present its new WIC cooking series from noon to 2 p.m. July 17 at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B 101.02.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-949-3471.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free “The Incredible Years” class for parents, guardians and caregivers of infants from newborn through 1-year-old from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 18 at Faith Lutheran Church at 800 FM 517 E.
Free diapers and a meal will be offered at every class. Seating is limited.
To register, email ssmith@fscgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Gulf Freeway.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
DICKINSON
There will be a free workshop on self-care from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 17 at Dominion Church at 6400 Calder Drive in Dickinson.
Sponsored by HGI Counseling, the event’s theme is “Santa Fe Resilience, After the Tragedy.”
For information, call 713-526-8390.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.
For information, call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Stroke Support Group for persons with stroke, their spouses, caregivers, and significant others, will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 in Suite 123 of the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive.
The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging will offer community resources.
For information, call 409-772-8834.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the Dickinson WIC Clinic at 2401 Termini St.
For information, call 409-337-7606.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women on the following dates and locations:
• July 26 and Aug. 10: Memorial Hermann at 2555 Interstate 45 S. in League City; and
• Aug. 21: St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.