People have been studying for years about what is intelligence, what part of the brain is involved in “intelligence”, and how can we measure it? In general, intelligence is the ability to learn and to recall or remember what we have learned. In the 1960’s it was suggested that there were two “systems” of intelligence, fluid intelligence and crystallized intelligence. Fluid intelligence involves the ability to understand, to reason and to solve problems. Crystallized intelligence involves recalling stored knowledge and past experiences.

With the increasing ability to look at the brain and to measure the activity of the parts of the brain, it has been noted that fluid and crystallized intelligence rely on different brain systems. These systems are distinct but interrelated when doing a task. Various tools are used to measure intelligence and new research is evaluating the ways to improve intelligence.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

