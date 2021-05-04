DICKINSON
Dollar General, 408 W FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Target, 3100 S Gulf Fwy — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
Hydra House, 2407 W Parkwood Ave. 101 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
C & K Services, 2910 W Parkwood, Ste A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
C & K Services, 201 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walgreen’s, 102 N Friendswood — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Mod Pizza, 1765 S Friendswood Dr Ste. 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
GALVESTON
Catfish Station, 6105 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint Inspection. Demerit score: No demerits.
7-Eleven Convenience Store, 5714 Broadway Ave. — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit score: 22.
New Huggy Bears, 902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Bahama Bucks, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
The Cruise Stop, 2418 Strand Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
JAMAICA BEACH
Ocean Food Mart, 16603 Termimi San Luis Pass Road — Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 28.
KEMAH
Kemah’s Corner Coop, 707 7th St. — Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: No demerits.
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Fresh Donuts, 1363 Highway 146 — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit score: 21.
LEAGUE CITY
Taco Bell, 2103 E Main — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kristin Donut, 3003 E. League City Parkway, Ste C — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kolache Bakery, 908 E Main — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlotzsky’s, 221 S FM 270 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Natural Living, 219 N Michigan Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Clear Falls Donuts, 3729 E League City Parkway #120 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonic, 1159 W Main — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Sonic, 2311 FM 518 East — Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2700 Marina Bay Drive #G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Smoothie King, 2660 Marina Bay Drive #101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SAN LEON
Railean Distillers & Importers LLC, 341 5th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SANTA FE
Mugshots Coffee Bar, 12494 Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Cowboy Coffee, 3723 Highway 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
E-N-D-S, 6106 FM 1765 — Follow-Up Inspection. Follow-Up Inspection. No demerits.
Mod Pizza, 3402 Palmer Highway Suite A — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
7-Eleven Convenience Store, 3108 Palmer Highway — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit score: 22.
