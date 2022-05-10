Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. It most often starts with precancerous lesions called polyps that can be detected at an early stage when treatment is most effective. Regular screening has been shown to reduce the risk of death from colorectal cancer by 60 percent. But up to 41 percent of polyps are missed by gastroenterologists. Now for the first time, artificial intelligence was used in conjunction with the standard colonoscopy to reduce the rate at which polyps are missed by nearly a third.
The rate of colorectal cancer increases with age and it affects more men than women. Most people begin regular colorectal cancer screening at age 45. There are several screening methods, including stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy and CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy). Some people should start getting screened before age 45 and get screened more frequently. This includes people with a family history of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, familial adenomatous polyposis or hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer, also called Lynch Syndrome.
The most common type of colorectal cancer is adenocarcinoma, which develops in cells that make the mucus that lubricates the inside of the colon and rectum. Treatments and survival rates depend on how widespread the cancer is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body.
In a new study, gastroenterologists at several medical centers used a randomized trial to compare the standard white light colonoscopy with a new computer detection system. The new system used a computer that could learn what to look for. The study was one of the first randomized trials examining the role of an artificial intelligence intervention in any field of medicine. The scientists found that the use of AI in conjunction with the standard colonoscopy reduced the rate of missed polyps by nearly a third.
A total of 223 patients were enrolled at four academic medical centers in the United States in 2019 and 2020. All the patients underwent both standard high-definition, white light colonoscopy and an AI-assisted colonoscopy. The patients were split into two groups. One group got the standard colonoscopy first, immediately followed by the AI colonoscopy, both performed by the same physician. The other group had the testing order reversed. Patients who underwent the computer-aided colonoscopy first had a miss rate of about 20 percent, while those who first underwent standard white light colonoscopy had a miss rate of 34 percent. AI provides a substantial improvement over standard colonoscopy, ensuring that fewer polyps are missed during colorectal cancer screening. Over time, the AI can learn even more and improve its detection of polyps.
Deep learning in developing artificial intelligence is just beginning to be applied to diagnostic testing in medicine, but its role and importance is likely to grow. We must gather high-quality randomized testing data to ensure that AI is safe and effective. Clearly, the high miss rates in pre-cancerous colorectal cancer lesions would benefit from improvements by AI.
