BACLIFF
Cevichelas, mobile unit, 4227 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. 22.
Cevichelas, mobile unit, 4227 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. 23.
Azteca Xitali, mobile unit, 4227 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Azteca Xitali, mobile unit, 4227 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
DICKINSON
QMart 8, 3632 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Speed Fuel, 5429 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Shepherd Mix Food Bar, 1237 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
M N Foods, 1460 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KC’s Stop ‘N Shop, 2221 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Walgreens, 1832 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Number 13, 7809 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Nate’s West End, 17515 FM 3005 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Roux House Productions, 1508 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Robert’s Lafitte Bar, 2501 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Star Food Store, 2502 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Gizmo’s Bar, 2102 26th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Don’t Be Salty Nutrition, 6622 Stewart Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
KEMAH
Outriggers Fish Taco Co., mobile unit, 1012 Sue Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kemah Palms Recovery, 1013 Delesandri — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199-D Vauthier Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Circle K, 2430 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LEAGUE CITY
Toasted Yoke Café, 2535 Interstate 45 S., Suite 100 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Toasted Yoke Café, 2535 Interstate 45 S., Suite 100 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Whataburger, 2990 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Divine Eatery, mobile unit, 6108 Norwood Mills Court — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
SANTA FE
Circle K, 12350 1/2 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Arlan’s Market, meat department, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taqueria Tower, mobile unit, 15706 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Murphy’s on 6, 14710 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
