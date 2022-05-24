The temperature on May 19 reached 90 degrees, which is a record high for Galveston. It’s time to review the effects of high temperatures on the human body. Because children are more at risk for heat-related problems, it’s important to understand the dangers of heat, the symptoms of heat stress and the treatment of heat injury.
One medical condition associated with heat stress and prolonged physical exertion is called rhabdomyolysis. This long word describes a rapid melting, rupture and death of muscles. When muscle tissue dies, body salts and large proteins flow into the bloodstream. This “sludge” causes problems with heart rhythms, brain function (seizures) and blocks the kidneys. It can cause permanent damage and death.
Some of the symptoms of rhabdomyolysis include muscle cramps/pain, abnormally dark urine (tea or cola-colored) urine, and weakness or inability to exercise. Anyone who has been playing, exercising or working in high heat and has these symptoms should stop their activity, drink liquids preferably cool water, seek immediate care at the nearest medical facility and ask to be checked for muscle injury.
How hot is too hot to exercise outside? It’s a combination of heat and humidity. Evaporation of sweat cools the body, so when it’s humid evaporation is prevented and the cooling effect is diminish or gone. It’s important to look at the heat index, which measures the heat and humidity level. When the heat index is 90 degrees or higher, it’s more dangerous to exercise outside.
Prevention of heat stress is important. Sweating is the body’s first defense. Sweat is 99.5 percent water and the remainder is half salt and half other chemicals. Salt tablets aren’t recommended as they delay the absorption of water and may cause vomiting. While exercising, hydrating with cool water — 6 ounces or half a soda can — is best every 15 to 30 minutes. With extreme exercise, give one sports drink for every three water drinks.
Dressing in lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and schedule activities in the cooler times of day. Sweat-saturated clothing should be replaced with dry clothing to help increase evaporation. Have children play in shaded areas and on very hot, humid days try to spend as much time indoors as possible.
Remember, children also can suffer from heat stroke if they’re left in a hot car. Don’t leave a child or pet inside of a parked car. The temperature inside of a car can reach well over 140 degrees in as little as 15 minutes and leaving the window open a crack doesn’t help.
Some signs of too much heat exposure are dizziness, cramping, elevated temperature and loss of consciousness. Call 911 or your doctor if your child is vomiting, looks dehydrated, has muscle cramps lasting more than four hours, temperature over 104 degrees or lasting more than two hours, or is dizzy or unconscious. If conscious, start giving cool liquids, use ice packs and fan their wet clothes to help cooling.
