Many remember the 1956 movie “The Bad Seed” with its numerous reruns and remakes. It’s a terrifying story and among the first to imply a genetic reason for mental illness. For thousands of years humans have tried to understand what’s happening when another human is acting differently or understanding their surroundings differently. Common beliefs included the possession of the mind by evil spirits or an imbalance of bodily humors (blood, phlegm, yellow bile, black bile).
Human behavior is generally described with personality traits such as sociability (outgoing or shy); emotionality (easy-going or quick to react); activity level (high or low energy); attention level (focused or easily distracted); and persistence (determined or easily distracted). These behavioral traits are seen in a range in all humans and fairly consistent throughout life.
Studies of twins have helped us to understand that 20 to 60 percent of these traits are determined by genetics. While there’s no clear pattern of inheritance — for example, if you have a certain gene you’re “outgoing” — there are many gene variations that combine to influence these traits. It’s now known that certain gene, variations are associated with self-discipline or sociability or anxiousness.
Environment may influence genes as children raised in an adverse environment (child abuse or violence) have an increased risk of turning on the gene variation for impulsive behavior.
Understanding the genetic influence on behavioral traits helps to understand mental health and mental illness. The America Psychiatric Association describes mental illness as a health condition involving changes in emotion, thinking or behavior. Mental illness refers to all health conditions involving significant changes in thinking, emotion and/or behavior to distress and/or problems functioning in social, work or family activities. Mental illness doesn’t discriminate; it can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, geography, income, social status, race/ethnicity, religion/spirituality, sexual orientation or background. Mental illness can occur at any age; however, three-fourths of all mental illness begins by age 24.
Mental illness is caused by a combination of biological, psychological and environmental factors. Mental illnesses are linked to abnormal function of nerve cell connections in particular brain regions. Communication between nerve cells occurs with chemicals called neurotransmitters. Balancing the neurotransmitters with medicines, psychotherapy or other medical procedures can help the communication.
Some mental illnesses run in families. Susceptibility is passed on through genes but it’s believed that it’s linked to many genes and depends on how they interact with the environment. That’s why a person can inherit a susceptibility to a mental illness but doesn’t necessarily develop the illness. Stress, abuse or a psychologically traumatic event can trigger an illness in a person who’s susceptible.
It’s also known that infections both bacterial and viral, autoimmune disorders, brain injury and prenatal damage can be linked to mental illnesses. It’s important to note poor nutrition and exposure to toxins, such as lead, play a role in both development and mental illness in children.
In the United States, one in five adults have some form of mental illness.
