Parents are interested in what the best nutrition is for their children. They want them to grow big, strong and healthy. Today, with the added ongoing worry about COVID, they’re worried about having a healthy immune system.
Nutrition is an incredibly complex process. The body takes in a huge variety of substances, mixes them up and breaks them down into tiny particles that are absorbed and then processed to make building blocks such as muscles and bones, to provide energy and, among other things, arm the body to fight infection.
One of the primary ingredients in a healthy diet is protein. It’s an important building block for many parts of the body such as muscles, hair, bones, enzymes, skin and blood. We know that protein deficiencies can cause many immune dysfunctions and a higher risk for infections. Certain amino acids from protein are essential for immune system functioning.
Parents know protein is important, so they can get themselves in a bind when their child starts trying to assert their independence about what they will eat. Fortunately, children don’t need as much as you might think.
Dr. Claire McCarthy at healthychildren.org has an interesting discussion about protein in “Beyond Chicken Nuggets.” Parents get nervous when their child only eats chicken nuggets, and they give in because they want them to have protein. When parents know they don’t need to get protein through chicken nuggets, they don’t even have to start the habit.
If children are drinking the recommended amount of cow’s milk (even with no lactose or fat), they are likely getting all or most of the protein they need. Every ounce of cow’s milk has 1 gram of protein (soy milk has nearly as much, though not all soy and plant-based milks do).
The recommended amounts of cow’s milk by age is as follows: 1 to 2 years old is 24 ounces; 2 to 3 years old is 16 ounces; 4 to 8 years old is 20 ounces; and 9-plus years is 24 ounces. Recommended amounts of milk alone could take care of all a child’s protein needs until age 9.
It’s true some children don’t like milk, and drinking more than recommended amounts can cause constipation and anemia. Some children are allergic to cow milk protein, and sometimes children with poor eating habits want more milk than food. These children should be under the care of a physician.
It’s true there are many ways besides meat or cow’s milk to get protein. Some other animal products are salmon, fish sticks, eggs, turkey, yogurt and mozzarella string cheese. There also are beans, lentils, nut butters, hummus, oatmeal or whole wheat pasta. Vegetables such as peas, broccoli and even potatoes have protein.
Getting protein into your child’s diet can be done without getting into battles or the chicken nugget daily diet. Don’t force children to eat or to finish everything. Keep it on the plate and encourage one bite. Set an example and eat together whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.