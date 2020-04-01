We all handle stress differently; in the midst of uncertainty, it's important now more than ever that we remember to practice self-care, be kind to one another, and take care of our mental and physical health.
Although it has likely been difficult to establish a new daily routine and connecting with friends and family looks a little different (among many other things) these days, “Physical distancing has required us to identify ways to improve our self-care, to ensure that we remain connected to those we love and to restructure our priorities,” said Julie Purser, executive director of the Family Service Center of Galveston County. "This is also a time to develop new strategies to tackle life’s challenges and identify new ways to find meaning.”
What are some ways you can take care of your health at home and also help others cope with stress during these difficult times?
• Take a break from watching the news and social media;
• Give a family member or friend a call to check-in and catch up;
• Get creative and start that project you’ve always wanted to do;
• Work out and get physical. Ride a bike, take a walk, or subscribe to an online class;
• Eat three healthy, well-balanced meals each day;
• Spend time outside and soak up some vitamin D (with sunscreen, of course);
• Set a bedtime schedule and get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night;
• Journal your thoughts and emotions; and
• Reach out to a therapist if you're struggling.
Steps the Family Service Center of Galveston County is taking to help our community:
• We're providing telephone and video therapy services to clients and encouraging our team to stay at home to do our part to flatten the curve.
• We're checking in with our team daily and have created remote working policies and procedures, as well as tools to track activities and services provided during this time.
• We plan to increase our social media presence and offer tips on how to talk with children, deal with stress during this national pandemic, provide parenting and wellness tips and positive activities to keep youth engaged while schools are closed, as well as other topics.
We can support you or someone you know during this difficult time. Contact us at 409-762-8636 to schedule a time to talk with a therapist.
Our mission is to promote the mental health and well-being of individuals and families through counseling, education and prevention. For more information, visit www.fscgal.org.
As always, thank you for your support, confidence and trust. Be kind, and stay well.
