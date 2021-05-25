CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Aspen’s, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
CRYSTAL BEACH
José’s Cantina Cajun Steakhouse Restaurant, 1021 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School, 416 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Crystal Stop, 1366 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
GCM The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
The Healthy Hub, 620 FM 517 W. — Pre-opening inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Construction/equipment inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Galveston ISD’s AIM campus, 5200 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Murdoch’s, 2215 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Seawall Groceries, 8910 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Tail Distillery, mobile unit, 2416 Postoffice St. — Construction/equipment inspection. No demerits.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
HITCHCOCK
E-Z Food Mart, 3115 state Highway 6 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 24.
KEMAH
Walgreens, 156 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
New Ground Coffee Co., mobile unit, 1810 Park Oaks St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 7 Waterfront — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Legends Sports Grill, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Molly’s Pub, 1600 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
San’s Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
H-E-B, deli department, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B, grocery dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
H-E-B, bakery department, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Subway, 2450 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Joramoo Enterprises, 1819 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Ivett’s Italian Grill, 2500-X Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Timewise Food Store, 104 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Center court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 220 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
SAN LEON
Pier 6 Seafood, 113 Sixth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Taqueria El Jalapeno, 4109 Ave. M — Construction/equipment inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe Senior Citizens, 14304 Beriton — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Arlan’s Market, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
