DICKINSON
McDonald’s, 3706 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mini Mart 110, 4210 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sonic Drive-In, 169 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sonic Drive-In, 4401 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kings Bierhaus, 828 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 660 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
Primrose School of Friendswood, 1409 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 301 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wendy’s, 3101 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Speedy Mart, 2414 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
A Big Place 4 Little People, 4201 Friendswood Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Riley Donuts, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Center Court Pizza and Brew, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 117 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
Suki Poké by the Sea, 427 Market St., Suite H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
New York Pizzeria, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Pizza Hut, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Hula Hut Café, 312 19th St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Molly’s Old Cellar Bar, 2013 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
L & L Seafood & Bait Shop, 1923 61st St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Dollar Tree, 6331 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Holiday Inn on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Speedy Mart, 1702 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Salsa’s, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
The San Luis Hotel, satellite pool bar, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
East End Preschool, 1903 Church St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Moody Gardens, Garden Restaurant and IMAX concessions, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
McDonald’s, 5223 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
McDonald’s, 517 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
KEMAH
Voodoo Hut, 511 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Timewise, 1001 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 2216 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Waffle House, 2900 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITY
Bonny’s Donuts, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Shipley’s Donuts, 915 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Timewise Food Store, 2202 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Pizza Hut, 651 N. Egret Bay Blvd., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Juanderful Burrito, 176 Interstate 45 S., Suite A1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Marcos Pizza, 3020 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
San Lorenzo Taqueria, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
McDonald’s, 3140 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Cakes by Julia, 190 Interstate 45 S., Suite B3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
El Centinela Mexican Restaurant, 104 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Prepping Sisters, 109 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
PORT BOLIVAR
La Playita, 703 Madison — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Lighthouse Grille, 1209 26th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SAN LEON
Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dollar General, 2415 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SANTA FE
El Valle Mexican Café, 11942 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Little Caesars Pizza, 13120 state Highway 6, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
H-E-B, 4206 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Brainy Kids Place, 13307 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Papa John’s, 3319 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 16.
CVS Pharmacy, 2902 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Express Lane Valero, 2010 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Step In, 1321 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
