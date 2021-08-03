Chili peppers and the Southwest — inseparable, right? My family loves them, and we've been known to enjoy Mayan hot chocolate with that chili bite during the winter.
Over many years at the university, I had a colleague who would always pack a lunch for work. And part of that lunch was always a thumb-sized jalapeno chili pepper. Every day, my coworker sliced it in half and ate it fresh. As a Texan, this person believed that “a jalapeno a day keeps the doctor away.”
Now, a new study shows pepper lovers have lower rates of death from heart disease and even cancer compared to those who never or rarely consume chili peppers. This new report was presented at the American Heart Association annual research meeting. Do you need any other encouragement to order that combination plate next time you're at your favorite Mexican restaurant?
The research looked at more than 4,700 previous studies for the impact of chili pepper consumption on health. The data was accumulated from leading global health databases and examined the health and dietary records of more than 570,000 individuals.
This analysis included people from the United States, China, Iran and Italy. The results showed a 26 percent lower risk of death from heart disease and an astounding 23 percent lower risk of death from cancer. The overall decrease in death from all causes for chili pepper eaters was a 25 percent reduction in overall mortality.
The mechanism to explain these impressive numbers is still unknown. Because this is a preliminary report, the scientists explained the results would be strengthened from randomized controlled clinical studies. We also don't yet know if different varieties of peppers have different levels of health benefits.
Previous studies have uncovered other possible health benefits of chili peppers: an impact on digestive health and weight loss; relief from migraines and headaches; reduced joint pain; possible effects on the regulation of insulin levels; improved eye health; and maintenance of healthy hair and skin.
Many of these effects also need rigorous testing before they can be considered firmly established. Many will admit that some effects are controversial. One thing we do know for sure is that chili peppers contain high levels of antioxidants and other chemicals, which have proven health benefits.
Many of the positive health effects have been thought to stem from a chemical present in chili peppers called capsaicin. It was isolated in pure form back in 1878 and is well known as a topical analgesic — think transdermal patches or muscle rubs.
It's also the active ingredient in pepper spray used for self-defense and crowd control. There are multiple other beneficial chemicals in chili peppers, including vitamin A and C, riboflavin, niacin, copper and iron.
For me, I enjoy the burn associated with a good Mexican or Thai dinner. If there are positive health effects on top of that, count me in.
