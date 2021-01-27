While we could all use a day off from work. What’s important to note is that the vaccine can’t get you sick with COVID-19. The side effects are part of your immune system’s response as it builds up immunity.
Q: I’ve heard that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine makes many people ill. Should I take the day after the second dose off work?
A: Safety data from the clinical trials for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines indicate that both are safe and well tolerated. While it’s true that systemic side effects like fever, fatigue, headache and body aches were more common after the second dose, they only prevented usual daily activities in about 5 percent of the Pfizer volunteers and 15 percent of Moderna volunteers.
The most common side effect keeping people from daily activities were fatigue and headache. These side effects resolved within three days. Adverse effects tended to be more common in younger volunteers.
The Federal Aviation Administration approves medications and vaccines for use in aviation employees that require medical clearance. The FAA approved both vaccines for pilots and air traffic controllers but requires a 48-hour observation period following each dose of COVID-19 vaccine before returning to safety-sensitive aviation duties, such as flying or controlling air traffic.
The FAA has similar rules for several other commonly given vaccines. The precaution is warranted because of the extreme importance of safety.
We cannot advise you one way or the other. A large majority of individuals don’t have issues following vaccination that keep them from typical daily activities. You know yourself and the demands of your job best.
Q: If I have side effects such as fever following a dose of vaccine, do I need to get tested for COVID-19?
A: Side effects are relatively common for two or three days after vaccination. In the Pfizer and Moderna trials, fewer than 2 percent of volunteers had a fever greater than 102 degrees. Other side effects such as fatigue, headache, chills and body aches weren’t uncommon.
Medications such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen and naproxen can help with these symptoms. Runny nose, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell aren’t side effects from the vaccine. If you have any of these symptoms, you should see a health care professional. They will likely test you for COVID-19. Of course, if you feel ill at any time, you should seek medical attention.
Q: I had COVID-19 during the summer. I know the vaccine is recommended for people who already had the virus, but I’m afraid of side effects. Should I be vaccinated?
A: Not much is known about long-term immunity following COVID-19. There are a few well documented cases of people getting a second infection and doing poorly. Because of this, vaccination is recommended to bolster immunity.
The Pfizer and Moderna trials found that volunteers that already had COVID-19 were less likely to have side effects following vaccination. People actively infected with COVID-19 should be out of their quarantine period before getting vaccinated to keep from exposing others.
