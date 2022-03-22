Things are never simple. For generations, textbooks have stated there are four basic tastes — bitter, sweet, sour and salty. More recently there has been added a fifth taste, which is called umami from the Japanese word, umai, which means savory or meaty taste. We now know that there are more than five types of taste receptors, more than five ways a chemical can react with a receptor, and more than five types of neural codes those receptors send to the brain. Once in the brain, it can react to the “bitter pill” or develop a “sweet tooth.”
Taste is more than chemically reacting to salt or sweet. It’s also the intensity of the reaction, how salty or how sweet, and the mixture of those reactions.
It’s believed the tongue and mouth, assisted by the nose, were the body’s primary defense against poison, evolving to make sure nutritious substances were eaten, and harmful things rejected. To taste the “food” in the mouth, it must be dissolved by the saliva and meet tiny receptors that are grouped together in buds. The number of taste receptors types is thought to be about 40. Only one receptor can identify sweet, but more than 20 receptors detect tastes that are bitter.
Taste buds are the true taste organs and have between 10 to 50 sensory cells. These cells have proteins on the surface that bind the “food” chemicals to the cell for tasting. Most of the taste buds are on the tongue but also are detected all over the mouth. About half of the sensory cells react to the five basic tastes, meaning that a particular cell might be more sensitive to sweet, followed by sour, salt and bitter, and another cell may have a different ranking. The other half react only to one taste and their job is to rate how intense the taste is, how salty or sour it is. Assuming five basic tastes and 10 levels of intensity — 100,000 different flavors are possible.
Since the 1990s, scientist have known that some people are “supertasters.” They experience many tastes with more intensity — sugar is sweeter and broccoli more bitter. As we begin to understand human genetics, they’re finding biologic foundations of different food likes and dislikes. This may explain some picky eaters, but they also have found many things that are not liked on the first taste might be learned to like.
Newborns seem to prefer sucrose (table sugar) over fructose (found in fruit). After 4 to 6 months of age, infants start to develop a taste for salty foods. It seems clear that while children like the basic taste of sweet and salt, all other food preferences seem to be acquired taste. No two people have the same orientation and number of taste buds; in effect, the tongue is about as unique as a fingerprint, and as such, no two people have the same powers of taste. Food texture is another thing.
