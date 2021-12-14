’Tis the season, and as everyone knows, holiday food is a central part of celebrations. People worry about the preparation of special treats and about the increased availability of delicious hard-to-resist calories.
These holiday treats could be cookies, perogies, roasted goose, latkes or tamales. Many are family traditions passed down from generation to generation. These family recipes are part of the family’s identity as a family and their ethnic background.
The preparations of these recipes are an important opportunity to share time together, to teach about the story of the people in the family who prepared these foods and who ate them and a time to teach children about how to be junior chefs.
Healthychildren.org has some tips to keep holiday cooking and the eating of the prepared holiday food fun and healthy. First, remember that bacteria is often present on raw, uncooked food. Meats and poultry must be fully cooked. Raw vegetables and fruits should be thoroughly washed.
It’s important to wash hands frequently before touching food and between one food item and another. It’s important that the adults cooking with the junior chefs demonstrate the hand-washing and wiping down cooking spaces.
Everyone wants a taste along the process of cooking. If you offer the junior chef a taste, be sure to wash the spoon before putting it back into the food. Also remember that raw eggs and some other ingredients (flour) should be cooked before eaten. It’s recommended to thaw meat in the refrigerator and not on the counter. It takes longer, but it’s safer.
Cooking implies heat, so preventing burns is important. Keep hot foods and liquids away from the edges of counters and tables where they can easily be pulled over by young hands. Be sure young children don’t have access to microwave ovens, turn pot handles toward the side or back of the stove, and watch for hanging cords of all electrical cooking equipment, so they can’t be pulled over.
After the celebration or meal, cleaning up is the least favorite part of the ritual. All foods that require refrigeration shouldn’t be left at room temperature for more than two hours. Be sure that no leftover food that a toddler could choke on is left out. It’s important all tobacco products are picked up and access to alcohol, and partially finished drinks emptied.
Enjoy the preparation and enjoy your time together. Be safe and watch your portions.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
