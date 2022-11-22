Let’s say you are unlucky and you get COVID. You develop symptoms and generally you expect the symptoms to go away in a week or so. If your symptoms linger for weeks to months, you have what the CDC calls “long COVID.”

A new study has shown that pieces of COVID RNA could remain in your body for weeks or even months after the worst part of the infection is over. If these pieces of the viral RNA persist in the body for more than 14 days, you can have serious lingering symptoms, longer hospital stays and a higher chance of death.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

