Dementia is a major health issue in America. Everyone likely knows of a family member, a neighbor or a friend who has or had dementia. It is likely to become even more of a concern as people live longer and the population ages. Diagnosis at the early stages can be challenging, and we need new approaches for early intervention. Especially with a disease as devastating as this, quality of life for patients is important. Biomedical technology to the rescue! Researchers have developed a machine learning model that can identify mild cognitive impairment in voice recordings.

For this study, the scientists evaluated voice recordings from neuropsychological tests from more than 1,000 people. The results were remarkable, with 88 percent accuracy in distinguishing normal cognition from mild dementia and 92 percent accuracy in identifying normal cognition from more advanced dementia. That is impressive and could represent a real breakthrough.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription