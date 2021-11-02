On April 26, 1986, Soviet nuclear engineers performed a safety test at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that went horribly wrong. At 1:24 a.m., two massive explosions blew the 1,000-ton roof off the number 4 reactor building.
This ejected at least 28 tons of radioactive debris, 400 times the amount of radiation from the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The resulting fire burned for two weeks, and the radiation drifted over much of Europe. Scientists are still uncovering the long-term consequences of the radiation.
The Chernobyl explosion is the worst nuclear accident on record, but the Soviets covered up as much as they could. Officially, 31 people died immediately from the disaster, most of acute radiation poisoning. The area around Chernobyl wasn't evacuated until 36 hours after the accident. This likely contributed to the thousands who died from long-term consequences of radiation exposure such as cancer, although that number is also disputed.
Soviet authorities had covered up at least two previous radiation releases. In 1987, they switched out soil samples collected at Chernobyl by a French journalist to prevent the world from knowing just how bad it was.
New information about the consequences of Chernobyl includes a paper reporting on sequencing of the entire genomes of 130 people: Adults who were in the area during or after the disaster and their children born 46 or more weeks after the disaster. Parents pass on their DNA to their children, but some mutations happen in the sperm and the eggs. These mutations are called de novo mutations.
Naturally, somewhere between 50 and 100 de novo mutations appear per individual per generation. The scientists expected the radiation to increase the rates of de novo mutations because radiation damages DNA. Instead, the study showed a number of de novo mutations similar to the general population, which is good news.
We know that exposure to radioactive iodine, including the iodine-131 at Chernobyl, is associated with increased risk of thyroid cancer, especially if the exposure happened during childhood. A second paper studied the DNA from thyroid tumors from 350 people in three groups: People who were exposed to radiation at Chernobyl, people born near Chernobyl after 1986 who hadn't been exposed and samples in the Cancer Genome Atlas.
Typically, tumors are caused by damage that results in a mutation in a single DNA base pair, and this was the case with the samples from people who were not exposed to radiation. The people exposed to radiation had tumors caused by breaks in both strands of the DNA. The scientists discovered the more radiation a person was exposed to, and the younger they were at the time, the more double-strand DNA breaks they had. Despite the differences in the cancer-causing mutations, the genes involved were similar.
One paper provided some good news about the health of the people near the Chernobyl disaster, but the other showed us some scary DNA damage caused by radiation. The full impact of the Chernobyl disaster may never be known, but we can't underestimate the risks of nuclear disasters.
