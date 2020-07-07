Michelangelo’s “David” is one of the most famous statues that has been admired by millions.
A cardiologist visiting David at the Accademia Gallery in Florence noticed something about the statue that no one else had reported in 500 years. He noticed a bulging vein on the right side of David’s neck. Had he seen that in one of his patients, he would’ve diagnosed significant heart disease.
That diagnosis doesn’t make any sense for a statue of a vibrant youth who is about to do battle with the giant Goliath. He carries a slingshot over his shoulder and a rock is hidden in his right hand waiting for the right moment to attack the giant by surprise.
While other artistic depictions of David show him after he defeated Goliath, like the statue by Donatello from the 1440s, Michelangelo’s version shows David in the moments just before the famous fight.
The Catholic Church at the time didn’t approve of dissection but did permit artists like Michelangelo to study anatomy using the bodies of criminals and prostitutes. He would’ve known every muscle, bone and blood vessel, including the location of the bulging vein on David’s neck.
However, corpses wouldn’t have had the bulging vein, and how the circulatory system worked wouldn’t be known until William Harvey in 1628.
Jugular venous distention, the technical term for the bulging vein in David’s neck, is not only seen in patients with heart disease, but also can occur temporarily in healthy people who are excited or engaged in vigorous physical tasks.
Certainly, taking on a giant with a slingshot would be exciting. David exhibits no other signs of heart disease, such as swelling of the legs or abdomen.
Internal and external jugular veins run along the right and left sides of the neck. They bring blood from the head to the superior vena cava, which is the largest vein in the upper body. The vena cava carries the blood to the heart, then on to the lungs to pick up oxygen.
When blood pressure increases, the jugular veins expand to accommodate the increased pressure.
Michelangelo somehow learned that the jugular vein distention was a sign of increased blood pressure that can happen before a fight or when working hard. He learned this long before medicine knew about it.
He also included the feature in his statue of Moses at the Tomb of Pope Julius the Second but not on the recently deceased Jesus depicted in the Pietà.
The Renaissance was a time when the arts, science, philosophy and literature were enjoying a resurgence, but daily life was still tough. He could’ve observed many people in difficult and dangerous situations when their jugular veins became distended. Michelangelo also might have seen the distended vein in other ancient sculptures.
Michelangelo knew something about human blood flow that medicine did not yet, and he used it to carve a realistic depiction of an anxious David just moments before he took on Goliath.
