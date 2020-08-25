Vitamins weren’t discovered or named until the 1920s. Earlier, a chemist in London named Casimir Funk came up with the notion of vitamins, which he called vitamines combining “vital” and “amines.” (Amines being a type of organic compound.)
It turned out that only some vitamins are amines, so the name was shortened. Funk didn’t discover vitamins, he just speculated on their existence and has often been given credit for their discovery.
Sir Frederick Hopkins did most of the real work on their discovery and received the Nobel Prize for his work. According to Bill Bryson in the book “The Body,” this fact left Funk permanently in one.
In the beginning, these compounds were named alphabetically, so we have vitamins A, B, C, D, etc., but things got complicated as vitamin B was found to be not one vitamin but several, so the numbers started with B1, B2, B3 and kept going to B12. Then it was discovered that there weren’t so many and some were eliminated or reclassified. So, now there are six B vitamins: B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12.
Vitamin K was discovered in Copenhagen by Henrik Dam and is central to blood coagulation. It was named vitamin K after the Danish word koagulere meaning to clot.
Even today, vitamins are still not well understood. We know they’re needed for the human body to function smoothly, and humans are unable to make them. The exception is vitamin D, which can be made in the human body and also ingested. For all vitamins and minerals, the risk of taking in too much is as great as the risk of getting too little.
The American Academy of Pediatrics believes healthy children receiving a normal, well-balanced diet don’t need vitamin supplementation. Vitamins shouldn’t be given to cover up poor food choices. Megadoses of vitamins such as large amounts of vitamins A, C or D can produce toxic symptoms, ranging from nausea to rashes to headaches and sometimes even more severe adverse reactions.
Most teenage athletes can easily meet most of their vitamin and mineral needs, as long as they are getting enough calories from a variety of different foods. However, athletes should talk to their doctor about iron, calcium and vitamin D.
Most children in the United States don’t get enough iron and calcium in their diets. Teens should have three to four servings of iron-rich food per day and four to five servings of calcium-rich food per day.
Good sources of iron include lean beef, turkey, chicken, lentils, beans, tofu, spinach, molasses (blackstrap) or tomato puree. Good sources of calcium include milk, low fat yogurt, cheddar cheese, calcium-fortified orange juice or tofu prepared with calcium.
As with most things in life, it’s best not to have too much or too little. Knowledge about nutrition is constantly increasing and recommendations do change with more knowledge. Beware of marketing for nutritional products and ask your health care provider for help in deciding about unsubstantiated claims.
