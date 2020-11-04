“But it’s the books, the reading, that can change one’s life. I’m the living evidence.” — Sean Connery
As a medical school faculty member, one of my roles is to interview students applying for admission. We interview about a thousand applicants, screening out of several thousand more, to admit a class of 230 — a highly selective, competitive process.
Three outstanding applicants I interviewed recently shared one notable characteristic: All were first-generation children of immigrant parents.
As a member of an immigrant family myself, I know how extremely difficult it can be to attain the American dream of our personal and professional potential. All four of my grandparents came from Poland in the first decade of the 1900s. Poor but determined, they brought their ethic of hard work, teaching that to their children and grandchildren.
They farmed, milked cows, sold eggs and worked in woolen mills, doing what they could to raise large families long before the days of public assistance. Their children became tradesmen, worked at the local Western Electric factory, served in the Navy and Army, became builders, teachers, office workers, dedicated and skilled homemakers and parents.
I was the first in my family and of my generation to finish college and move onto a career in medicine. I’m thankful to my family for the foundation they laid in discipline, encouragement and stability.
This brings me back to my three medical student applicants. They worked their way through school as a pharmacy technician, math tutor and other service jobs. One, whose parents came from Mexico, is their navigator in an English-speaking culture, negotiating social and economic situations, such as managing an overdue water bill. The other two students’ families were from Vietnam, from where they fled a socialist and oppressive government, seeking freedom and opportunity. They too came speaking no English, with few financial resources, no social or business connections.
Nonetheless, these children grew and excelled, all graduating in the top 3 percent of their high school class, not only completing college but meeting the high academic bar required of medical school applicants. They also demonstrate volunteerism, leadership, intellectual curiosity, perseverance, communication and problem-solving skills, and a commitment to service to others.
How did this happen? The common factor in their growth and achievement, as well as my own, was one thing: education. Reading, language and thinking skills, the arts and humanities, mathematics, science and computer literacy are so fundamental to achievement in our society at all levels. Though not everyone can be a medical student, education is the soil from which many branches of life will spring.
For these immigrant families, education was the surest escalator to another level. Let us respect and treasure our educators and make sure our children, even in pandemic times, stay on track to learn what they need to thrive in our ever-changing world. Let us ensure quality in all our schools, for all our children, not only immigrants but those born here in disadvantaged circumstances.
This is the hope and future of our country.
