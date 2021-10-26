Soccer may be the most popular sport in the world. In the United States, a record 850,000 boys and girls played soccer around the country during the 2018-2019 season. A study of more than 80,000 teenage soccer players has revealed female players are twice as likely to suffer concussions.
In soccer, “heading” the ball is a technique where players hit balls with their heads because they cannot touch the ball with their hands. Heading looks cool, but it can be dangerous and requires players to brace their neck muscles to prevent injury.
In response to a lawsuit filed in California in 2014, U.S. Soccer issued a mandate on heading the ball for various age groups. The mandate stated players 11 years old or younger could no longer be taught heading skills and couldn’t head the ball in competition. Players 12 to 13 years old could be taught heading on a limited basis, and they could head the ball in competition.
They also now allow any player suspected of having a head injury to be substituted without counting against the team’s total. Remember, soccer balls are harder than they look.
The consequences of concussions are much more appreciated than ever, but there’s still more that needs to be understood. Doctors have found a link between a history of concussions or repetitive head impacts with an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.
Even though the risk of concussions or traumatic brain injuries is lower in soccer than in many other contact sports, the sport’s popularity among children and teens and the potential lifelong consequences of head impacts mean we should take it seriously.
Scientists set up a study to understand the factors that may be responsible for differences between male and female athletes for concussions in soccer. They studied all the high school soccer athletes in Michigan for three years starting in 2016. They analyzed the data on sex differences in the incidence of concussions, the mechanisms of the injury, immediate management and outcomes.
The scientists analyzed the data from 43,741 male and 39,637 female soccer athletes for the three-year period. There were 1,507 concussions, of which 37 percent occurred to boys and 63 percent to girls. The concussion risk in female athletes was twice that of male athletes. Male concussions were most often from contact with another player, but female athlete concussions most often came from non-player contacts.
Overall, 82.1 percent of players were removed from the game after injury. Male players, however, returned to playing an average of two days earlier than female players. The odds of immediate removal from the game for concussions were three times greater when there was an athletic trainer involved in the initial concussion evaluation.
It’s unclear why female athletes are at greater risk for concussions. Girls may be more likely to report symptoms, or there may be related physiological differences between boys and girls. Regardless of the causes, the data suggest adolescent soccer might require more work to reduce the risks associated with heading the ball, especially for female athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.