ALGOA
I Love Lucy’s Café, 17722 state Highway 6, Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
BACLIFF
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
BAYOU VISTA
Bayou Bistro, 3111 Neptune Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
International House of Pancakes, 401 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Elementary Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528, Suite 334 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wendy’s, 3101 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 3141 FM 528, Suite 352 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Riley Donuts, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Smart Stop Food Mart, 5103 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, 416 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gonzalo American Bistro, 415 Ninth St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Katie’s Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Library, 904 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Lapalapa, 2120 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chartwells at Texas A&M Dining Services, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Cruise Plaza Grocery, 112 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
New Huggy Bears, 902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Hooter’s, 6028 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Chartwells Catering/Staging Kitchen, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
PattyCakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2806 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Circle K, 1927 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pancakes Restaurant, 500 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Midtown Tavern, 5806 Stewart Road — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ocean Food Store, 611 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chili’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
JFE Sushi, inside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Broadway Corner Store, 1928 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Circle K, 628 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HIGH ISLAND
Gulfway Motel and Restaurant, 1365 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
The Monkey Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite C — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Playa Maya, 1415 state Highway 146, Suite E — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Flying Dutchman (Lillie’s), 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LA MARQUE
Star Mart, 2502 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Barcena’s Mexican Grill, 11013 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
Calder Road Elementary School, 6511 Calder Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pizza King, 103 Davis Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
McDonald’s, 3022 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Hoppe’s Sport Grill, 2312 Calder Drive, Suite G — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sonic Drive-In, 2311 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Burger King, 4898 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Randalls, grocery department, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SANTA FE
Grab All Drive-In Grocery, 7830 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Super Kwik Pantry, 11830 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Ave. T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dollar General, 6700 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
On the Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Shipley Donuts, 13200 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jack in the Box, 13620 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dollar General, 2111 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Peeking Duck, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1132 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.