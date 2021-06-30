You may have watched one of those online videos of a person reportedly magnetized or microchipped by their COVID-19 vaccination.
Some videos show people sticking a variety of metal objects to their body such as spoons, button batteries or keys to demonstrate the person is magnetized. Other videos show disc magnets sticking to a person’s arm to bolster their claim there’s a microchip under the skin. Although entertaining, there’s nothing factual in their assertions.
For at least a century, pranksters demonstrated they were “human magnets” by sticking a variety of metal objects to their skin.
Many were discredited through various techniques. One approach showed it couldn’t be magnetism as non-metallic, smooth objects made of wood or porcelain would stick as well. Others were disproved when compasses, which detect the weak magnetic field of the Earth, failed to find magnetic fields surrounding these so-called “human magnets.”
James Randi, the famous skeptic, demonstrated it was not magnetism but rather sticky skin that gave a trickster his “amazing powers” as a light dusting of talcum powder kept objects from adhering.
There isn’t any scientific rationale for COVID-19 vaccines causing people to become magnetized. None of the vaccines contain metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium or rare Earth alloys. They also don’t contain microelectronics, microchips, nanowire semiconductors or carbon nanotubes.
The sad thing is there are people spreading such myths and there are others who believe them. Sadder still is some believers have refused the vaccine and died from COVID-19.
A physician, known for her anti-vaccine activism, testified in front of Ohio lawmakers, stating that COVID-19 vaccines, in concert with the 5G mobile phone network, magnetized people as demonstrated in the internet videos.
She was testifying in support of the “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act,” which would ban in Ohio any mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and prohibit demanding information on an individual’s vaccination status. The physician’s testimony didn’t work, as her claims about the vaccines inducing magnetism were ridiculed, and the act lacks support to move forward in its current form.
While it’s easy to see through such outlandish claims about magnetism and microchips, other assertions aren’t so readily dismissed. For example, rumors the vaccines cause female infertility and drop men’s sperm counts circulate widely (FYI: The vaccines don’t cause either.)
It’s important to turn to reliable sources such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and universities when evaluating such claims. For the most part, social media is an unreliable source for factual information as it’s largely full of falsehoods and rumors. People should stay away from sources that attack vaccines across the board as they often present incomplete information, rely on hearsay and lack rigorous scientific studies.
Finally, beware of lone scientists, researchers and physicians making claims counter to the majority in their profession. He or she may be a real crusader for truth or may be just be another crank. A good idea is to ask your own health care professional.
