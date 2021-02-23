BACLIFF
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4445 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
DICKINSON
Dickinson ISD Gator Academy, 3606 Yupon St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dickinson Seafood, 131 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wendy’s, 124 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Family Dollar, 3914 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
La Tulteca Tortillerra Taqueria, 1827 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
FRIENDSWOOD
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
GALVESTON
Little Caesars Pizza, 2806 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
One Stop Mart, 1902 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Transitional Learning Center, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Cruise Plaza Grocery, 112 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Mario’s Pizza, 13708 Termini San Luis Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Los Patrones Fresh Mexican Cuisine, 4901 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wingstop, 6202 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway, 16510 Termini San Luis Pass — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Beerfoot, 2816 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tideway, 6444 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Cajun Greek, 2226 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Moody Early Childhood Center & PK3, 1110 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 2912 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pho 20, 2101 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Chartwells at Texas A&M Dining Services, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
Dollar General, 4014 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar General, 6611 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ayman Food Store, 8813 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
KEMAH
Lil Saul’s Tacos, 609 Bradford, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sundance Grill II, 800 Mariners Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Walmart, meat/seafood department, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dollar Tree, 215 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LA MARQUE
The Fish Place, 925 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SS Express Mart, 4603 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 39.
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken & Seafood, 2605 Main St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 35.
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken & Seafood, 2605 Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004, Suite C — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Marque Buzzy Bee, 2605 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LEAGUE CITY
The Lost Cajun, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Clear Springs Culinary Arts Department, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hampton In & Suites, 2320 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taco Bell, 2660 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Wendy’s, 2535 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texas Crawfish & Seafood Restaurant, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
CVS Pharmacy, 5002 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Papa Chen China Diner, 234 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SANTA FE
Fuel Express, 11929 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Timewise Food Store, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
United Gas and Grocery, 3605 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Fuel Depot, 11705 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
Dominos Pizza, 8530 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Mean Mofo’s Mudbugs, 422 20th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, grocery department, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, deli department, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, meat department, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
M & M Food Store, 1834 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Circle K, 2501 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Basil Ying House, 2820 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Discount Seafood Market, 2419 25th Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Jack in the Box, 2101 Ninth Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Whataburger, 2411 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
