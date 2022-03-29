All of us have seen plastic bags floating in the air, plastic bottles in the gutter, and pictures of rivers and oceans clogged with plastic. All of us use plastic things all day long such as our computers, shoes, toys, baby bottles, cups, cars, furniture, packages, garbage bags and most clothing. Wherever you are at this moment, you can count ten things made of plastic.
So, what is plastic? The first plastics were made from cellulose (found in plants and trees) that was treated with chemicals to make a very durable material. Today, most plastics are made from hydrocarbons found in natural gas, oil and coal. Plastics are made of molecules bound together in chains called polymers. That’s why most types of plastic have names with “poly” in it, such as polyethylene.
Plastics are lightweight, strong and can be molded, cast or blown into many shapes, films or fibers. Plastics products have been found to contain a mixture of more than 40,000 chemicals and 80 percent of them mix into water/air as they breakdown. As plastics “rot” they make potentially toxic modified particles and chemicals. These particles are measured as nano- and microplastics. A “nano” means one billionth. An example is that one nanometer is about the length that a fingernail grows in one second. Unimaginably small. Examples of a microplastics in size are pollen, sand, dust, flour and powdered sugar.
Plastics are so useful that they’re undoubtedly here to stay, so besides clogging rivers, why should we care? At present, little is known about the effect of the breakdown products of plastics on human health. These small plastic particles may cause inflammatory reactions in sensitive areas such as the small air sacs of the lungs, they may become biologic barriers in certain organs disrupting biochemical pathways or act as carriers of chemical mixtures acting as a chemical exposure. These are wide areas of research with tremendous needed knowledge of how we live with plastic.
It has been reported that microplastics were discovered in human placentas, meconium and infant stools. Also reported by Kieran Cox was that a single infant’s intake of microplastics from feeding bottles ranged from 14,600 to 4,500,000 particles. This enormous range of the number of particles shows the difficulty of measuring during early life and the difficulty of measuring such small particles.
Early life exposures to hazardous chemicals, even in small quantities, can impact human health over an entire life span, especially during the development of neurobehavioral, immune, metabolic, cardiovascular and other important body systems. During infancy and childhood, child-specific behaviors, such as crawling and hand-to-mouth activity mean that children are more exposed. Pollutants in the environment are taken up more by the young and there’s no reason to think that microplastics are not.
It’s important to be aware of our surrounding world, its beauty and its dangers, and to support research that can protect us all. Knowledge is power.
