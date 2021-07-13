People always have been interested in “fear” and what causes humans to feel this emotion. Fear is known to most people, and if people didn’t feel fear, they wouldn’t be able to protect themselves from legitimate threats.
The feeling of fear is a necessary response to physical and emotional danger. The studies of fear frequently referred to the ancient times when men and women regularly faced life-and-death situations. Fear helped survival. Unfortunately, life-and-death situations are present in our everyday lives as much if not more. They are just different.
Fear arises with the threat of harm, either physical, emotional or psychological, real or imagined. Fear is usually considered a negative emotion. It makes us uncomfortable.
While fear helps us to stay safe as it makes us organized to cope with a potential danger, when fear is felt a person needs to recognize how severe the possible harm is, whether it’s immediate or coming later and what, if any, actions can be taken to reduce or eliminate the threat.
While there are certain things that trigger fear in most of us, we can learn to become afraid of nearly anything. Greater than 50 percent of adults admit to having at least one unreasonable fear, but it’s not clearly understood why unreasonable fears happen. One theory is humans have a genetic predisposition to fear things that threatened our ancestors, such as snakes, spiders, heights or water.
Some people have a tendency for frequent worrying and negative thoughts and are at risk to have unreasonable fears. The feeling of fear goes from trepidation, to nervousness, to anxiety, to dread, to desperation and horror.
Babies don’t appear to show signs of fear until around 8 to 12 months, usually in response to new people or events. Some fears may be part of being human, but most fears are learned. A child may see a parent react fearfully to an animal or situation or be frequently warned about certain perceived dangers.
Fear is considered a negative emotion, but it actually serves a role in keeping us safe. It can, however, keep some people feeling trapped and prevent them from doing things they would like.
Some people find the feeling of fear intolerable and avoid the emotion at all costs, while others experience pleasure from feeling fear such as going to horror movies or riding a roller coaster.
This time of pandemic has created new fears for all. Fear of a highly infective virus that can cause a prolonged crippling disease and/or death is a reasonable fear. Coping with the fear of the virus is by practicing reasonable methods such quarantining, masking, social distancing, hand-washing and getting a shot.
Fear of the vaccine for this virus is less reasonable when comparing risks of this viral disease and the safe effectiveness of the vaccine. The first thing is to recognize the fear and then consider if it’s reasonable or if it’s trapping you from feeling free of COVID.
