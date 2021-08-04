Every August, we recognize National Immunization Awareness Month. This year it serves as an important reminder for families returning to their usual pre-pandemic activities to check their vaccination status.
Unfortunately, many children are missing recommended vaccines because of the disruption in medical services brought about by the pandemic. Parents may have given little thought to their children’s vaccination status as day cares and virtual schools may not have prodded them for shot records. Everyone’s vaccines should be up to date.
The pandemic has disturbed the seasonal patterns for many common infections. We were fortunate to not have a flu or cough and cold season. For a large part, respiratory or diarrheal diseases were pretty scarce in infants and toddlers through much of the pandemic.
But, with the return to normal activities and behaviors, many fall and winter illnesses are occurring now. Day cares are being hit particularly hard, as the percentage of children who have never had these infections has risen over the last year and a half, producing fertile grounds for their spread.
In brief, infants and toddlers need the most vaccines. They are being protected from 13 different infections including hepatitis, whooping cough, measles and chickenpox. At the time of school entry, between 4 and 6 years old, children receive important boosters. During middle school, children receive their first meningitis and HPV vaccines as well as a booster for tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. Sixteen-year-olds receive a meningitis booster.
Adults should receive a tetanus and diphtheria booster with whooping cough (Tdap) and then repeat a booster every 10 years. The over 50 group should receive their shingles vaccine series while those 65 and older need their pneumococcal vaccine. Adults with health conditions may need additional vaccines or doses, and this is best discussed with their health professional.
Everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated yearly for influenza. If it is a child’s first flu vaccine, two doses are needed as one dose does not do the trick. For adults, October seems to be the best time to be vaccinated to provide season-long protection. All bets are off for this year, as typical seasonality for flu has been altered by the pandemic. Flu and other respiratory illnesses may hit with a vengeance this fall and winter.
Everyone ages 12 and older should be vaccinated against COVID-19. Even though children are at low risk for serious COVID-19, they are not at “no risk.” More than 400 children have died from the illness and many more have suffered from multisystem inflammatory syndrome or “long-covid.”
Some may be hesitant because of the rare association of the mRNA vaccines with heart inflammation; but these symptoms, if they occur, are mild and short-lived. COVID-19 is 10 to 100 times more likely to cause heart inflammation, which tends to be more severe.
Let’s celebrate successes of vaccines this National Immunization Awareness Month!
