BACLIFF
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Frio Shaved Ice Co., mobile unit, 1354 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Southern Maid Donuts, 742 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Time Mart, 3901 FM 646 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Bergamos Retreat, 313 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 101 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, bakery/deli department, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kandiland Day School, 1504 Winding Way — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sno Beach Sno-Cones, 600 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wedgewood Elementary School, 4000 Friendswood Link — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Cuban Flavor, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Unit G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1705 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
American Legion Post No. 20, 1503 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Coastal Catering, 16603 Jamaica Inn Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Seven Sea’s Grocery, 17523 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
L&L Seafood & Bait Shop, 1923 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Beerfoot, 2816 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CVS Pharmacy, 2326 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Smooth Tony’s, 902 Postoffice St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, 2120-A Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Patrick’s, 2411-B Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11743-C San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walgreens, 2501 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Denny’s, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walmart, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Whataburger, 6327 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The San Luis Hotel, satellite pool bar, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Fisherman’s Wharf Grill, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Allex’s Seafood Market West, 13730 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Arlan’s Market, grocery/bakery department, 513 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Subway Sandwiches, 2302 61st St., Suite A — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sloppy Azz Philly, mobile unit, 201 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
SS Express Mart, 4603 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
H-E-B, retail/produce/bakery department, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B, meat/seafood/cooking connections department, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
H-E-B, deli/cafe department, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Natural Living, 219 N. Michigan Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Timewise Food Store, 2202 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Whataburger, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
San Lorenzo Taqueria, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Wendy’s, 2535 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sonic Drive-In, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bon Appetit Café, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Chick-Fil-A, 2805 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kolache Factory, 306 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Buc-ee’s, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Domino’s Pizza, 1101 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Stripes, 1111 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
TEXAS CITY
Kroger, meat department, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, deli department, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Basil Ying House, 2820 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, cafeteria, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Just 4 Kids, 2818 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Odyssey Academy Texas City, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 130 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Upbring Head Start at Karam Center, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1388 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Charley’s Philly Steaks, Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 349 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Home2 Suites by Hilton, 3000 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
