CRYSTAL BEACH
Bolivar Beach Club, 796 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Family Dollar, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
DICKINSON
Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Popeye’s, 900 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Taco Bell, 104 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wendy’s, 124 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dickinson Seafood, 131 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
FRIENDSWOOD
Rustika Café and Bakery, 1302 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 1720 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 110 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Corner Food Mart, 3698 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Big Blue Marble Academy, 3001 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hydra House, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 101 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Friendswood Grocery, 214 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chick-Fil-A, 1757 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Linda’s Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Tortilleria La Bendicion de Dios, 916 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 6012 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Schlitterbahn, concession stand, 2109 Lockheed — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chopin Mon Ami, 4417 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Porch Café, 1625 East Beach Drive, Suite 2A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Albertine Yeager Children’s Home, 1111 32nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Transitional Learning Center, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Cordray Drug Store, 3827 Ave. L — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Country Inn & Suites, 2818 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, 1204 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
Walgreens, 156 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
Marinas Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 3500 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Fast Track, 1726 E. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, bakery/deli department, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kroger, grocery/produce department, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Taqueria Las Gonzalez, 2520 state Highway 146 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Coffee Connection, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 222 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santana’s By The Bay, 622 6th St. N. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
