Thank you. Gracias. Merci. Danke. Grazie. Every language has a word for gratitude. The Latin word gratia meaning grace, graciousness or gratefulness is the basis of the word gratitude.
Gratitude is a thankful appreciation for what an individual receives. It can be an object or an emotional feeling. It’s a recognition of what’s good in life. Gratitude helps people connect with something larger than themselves, to other people, to nature or to a higher power.
During the stress of the pandemic, and our rapidly changing human experience, there has been an increasing number of individuals with mental health concerns. Research is being done on how to prevent and/or treat these concerns.
Drs. Joshua Brown and Joel Wong, psychologists at Indiana University, wrote an article called “How Gratitude Changes You and Your Brain” in “Mind and Body.” They noted that recent evidence suggests people who consciously count their blessings tend to be happier and less depressed. Most of the studies had been done with well-functioning people. Their research was on mostly college students who were seeking mental health counseling.
All students received counseling services, and then they were randomly assigned into three groups: write one letter of gratitude to another person each week for three weeks, write about their deepest thoughts and feelings about a negative experience or no written assignment. Those who wrote gratitude letters reportedly significantly better mental health four weeks and 12 weeks after their letter writing experience.
Numerous studies have demonstrated gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Dr. Simone P. Nguyen, University of North Carolina Wilmington, showed a direct relationship between gratitude and happiness among young children.
Luckily, gratitude can be added to our daily routines. Some tips to help build the habit of gratitude in children are as follows: 1. Focus on what went “right” each day and take a couple of moments to talk about at least one thing that you and your family are grateful for. 2. Don’t save conversations about gratitude for Thanksgiving but expand to daily activities while driving or eating to talk about what you’re grateful for, about positive traits in others that make us feel loved and secure. 3. Create a habit of thankful verbal or written expressions which help increase self-esteem, mental strength and reinforce positive behaviors in children and adults. Writing thank-you notes is an example.
Parents should demonstrate their gratefulness for jobs well done and acknowledging kind actions of their children and all members of the family and associates. Gratitude is a way for people (children) to appreciate what they have instead of always reaching for something new in hopes it will make them happier. Gratitude helps people to focus on what they have instead of what they lack.
Don’t forget those magic words, “thank you,” “good job,” “that was very kind of you,” “thanks for helping” and “I appreciate you.” Average 10 new thanks per day.
