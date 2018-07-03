Dickinson
Shipley’s Donuts, 3555 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Southern Maid Donuts, 742 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Green Caye Convenience Store, 2401 Owens Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bonny’s Donuts No. 2, 3500 state Highway 3, Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Burning Stix, 4312 Goar St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
League City Food Mart No. 101, 151 FM 646 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Friendswood
Taco Bell, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Friends Pub, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 FM 528 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
H-E-B, grocery/produce dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Galveston
Shipley’s Donuts, 5401 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Galveston Shrimp Co., 8011 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Tropical Chill, 5027 Crockett Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Gofresh Gourmet, 1202 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Heards Lane Food Store, 7201 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonic Drive-In, 5127 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
McDonald’s, 5223 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 16510 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sea Splash, 2124 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Hitchcock
The Palms, 4728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Knights of Columbus, 11100 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dixie Donuts, 8307 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
El Sombrero Café, 9302 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kemah
Dippin’ Dots, mobile unit No. 1, 1 Kemah Boardwalk — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Landry’s Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Monkey Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
La Marque
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Back Porch and Events Center, 1219 Walnut — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 6408 Interstate 45, Suite H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dollar General Store, 914 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
League City
Tsubasa Sushi, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite K1 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S, Suite 300 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Japanese Food Express, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Oasis League City, 345 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Sonic Drive-In, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Donut Palace, 828 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ring of Fire Cookers, mobile unit, 1823 Enterprise Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
League City Mart, 322 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Raisin’ Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
San Leon
Bayshore Grill & Billiards, 137 21st St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texas City
Buc-ee’s, 6201 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 6602 Memorial Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Galveston County Community Action Council Head Start, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1388 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Raising Stars Academy, 10825 30th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Gardenia, 210 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Galveston County Juvenile, 6101 Attwater Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.