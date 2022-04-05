Developing drugs typically takes a long time and oodles of money. That’s a technical financial term. On average, it takes over a decade to take a promising idea for a new medication from research to final Food and Drug Administration approval and launch. You can see why the rapid development of the COVID vaccines was such a wondrous accomplishment. Remember though, the RNA technology was being worked on for years before COVID, so that accelerated the time frame.
Drug development also benefits from the use of a currently FDA-approved drug being used for a different disease. This is known as drug repurposing, and it can shave years off drug development. Approved drugs have already been shown to be safe for use in humans, and dosing, side effects and principles of use have been established.
How does a company know which drugs might be effective on a different disease? As a starter, look at the drug information sheet you receive with any prescription. In small print usually at the bottom of the page is a long listing of side effects that you may experience when taking the drug. Some of these side effects happen far from the body part that needs the drug. This means the drug can get to those other locations and possibly work on diseases there. And some of these drugs may have been around for decades.
Recently, two older drugs, gemfibrozil and retinoic acid, have been combined to produce an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Gemfibrozil was used as a cholesterol lowering drug before statins became the drugs of choice. It was approved for human use in 1968. Retinoic acid, approved in the 1950s, is related to vitamin A and has wide use for cancer and skin conditions.
Recent studies have shown that combining these two drugs can have profound effects on brain cells called astrocytes. Astrocytes are important contributors to the amyloid beta that accumulates into plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. This plaque buildup has been linked to the cognitive decline, memory loss and other symptoms of Alzheimer’s. The two drugs combined have been shown to reduce the buildup of the amyloid beta plaques and improve cognitive function.
In mouse studies, retinoic acid stimulates astrocytes to absorb amyloid beta and destroy it. Gemfibrozil helps the astrocytes degrade the amyloid beta. Both drugs appear to unleash a protein which leads to the elimination of amyloid beta. This is promising work which is headed to human clinical trials. Because these are older drugs, they cost pennies on the dollar compared to newly developed treatments.
Sometimes repurposing of drugs goes wrong. Consider the controversy and misuse of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine erroneously advanced as treatments for COVID-19. The lesson is always look to the FDA for approval before taking any drug. The FDA is the “watchdog” that assures that drugs are safe and effective for human use. While FDA oversight may slow down drug development, slow is still better than suffering from adverse effects from the non-scientific use of modern drugs.
