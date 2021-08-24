Hello Alexa — tell me, do I have COVID-19? Siri — am I developing dementia?
Does this sound outrageous? For the past decade, some biotech companies have been working on voice analysis technology for the detection of multiple diseases. It’s almost here.
This is a fascinating new approach for medical diagnostics that use recordings and analysis of a patient’s voice. This provides a preliminary diagnosis for several diseases; even some that don’t directly affect the respiratory system. Talk about living in the future.
Over the past 10 years, scientists have been developing voice analysis tools using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify vocal biomarkers. These vocal biosignatures have the potential to identify a number of different conditions including dementia, depression, autism spectrum disorder and heart disease. The idea is patients with these diseases have subtle differences in speech and speaking patterns that can be identified using voice analysis algorithms. Who wouldn’t be excited about this non-invasive screening technology?
When your body responds to a disease, many body systems become involved. For example, during early COVID infection, your lungs are affected along with your larynx (voice box), throat and mouth. It’s not hard to imagine that as our bodies respond to this disease, our speech would be altered. Later in COVID-19 disease, shortness of breath also would lead to a noticeable change.
Researchers use voice recordings from thousands of patients to look for patterns in their speech that could indicate a disease. Some use scripts that patients recite and feed the recordings into a computer for analysis. Artificial intelligence and machine learning check for changes in speech patterns, intensity, tone and other attributes to identify the disease’s impact on your speech.
As the algorithm gets more samples, it’s able to “learn” to detect differences that humans cannot. They’re even teaching analysis programs to ignore changes from wearing a mask. The key is using thousands of patients, with the disease and without it, to have enough examples to be able to draw conclusions. The analysis would evolve constantly as the diagnostic tools get smarter, and it could be used to monitor disease progression too.
Diseases don’t have to directly affect the lungs or upper respiratory system to create unique vocal biosignatures. Consider those who are developing dementia or Parkinson’s disease, who develop characteristic alterations in their speech patterns as the disease worsens.
A person’s speed of speech would be an indicator, as would the inability to remember words, low speech volume and slow halting pauses. Early stages of these diseases are often overlooked, but this new technology could recognize warning signs, and patients could get the treatment they need as soon as possible.
Multiple studies on technology using vocal biosignatures for different diseases show a detection accuracy rate at or above 90 percent.
While this approach can be an effective screening tool, definitive diagnosis will still require the expertise of a physician. But imagine a future when early identification of some diseases may be as simple as speaking to your friend Siri or Alexa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.