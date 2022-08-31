“We all share one planet and are one humanity; there is no escaping this reality.” — Wangari Maathai
Over the weekend, I was introduced to the above quote by Wangari Maathai. In researching her and looking up her story, I learned she was a Kenyan environmental and political activist who founded the Green Belt Movement, a foundation the focus of which was planting trees and promoting the reforestation of Kenyan lands.
She fought for democracy in Kenya and women’s rights. She was the first woman in East and Central Africa to receive a PhD. She served in the Kenyan government and was key in the conservation efforts. Her work earned her the honor of being the first African woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 2004. One of her main platforms was that we must share life on this planet and care for both our world and each other. She was truly an amazing human being.
We have spoken in the past about the effects of nature on our mental and physical well-being, but in reading about Wangari, I wondered about the effect of trees. Trees are an amazing plant that truly keep us and the world alive. They are responsible for eating a significant portion of the carbon dioxide we release and through photosynthesis (remember eighth grade science?) release oxygen back in the air. Older trees are better at this than younger, which is why it is so important to protect older forests throughout the world. Some studies even suggest that improved management of our forests could provide the equivalent of taking 57 million cars off the road.
Trees are also helpful in improving mental health. Studies have shown that taking a walk through a wooded area or near trees in a city park lower levels of anxiety and depression. My favorite spot currently is Kempner Park, there are some great trees and a nice walkway for an evening walk. Also, don’t forget the generalized health benefits of walking. Another great benefit of trees is their use for rest areas. A hammock spread between two big shady oak trees provides the perfect napping spot.
Trees also provide protection and stabilization to the area around them. Their deep roots help to prevent soil erosion and their shade helps to keep temperatures down which is so important in the area we live in. In forested areas, trees also provide a natural filtration system for the water in the area making it safe for human and animal consumption. And let us not forget all the wonderful fruits that can be obtained from trees.
Just as Wangari Maathai did throughout her life, we need to continue to work to protect and find sustainable ways to keep our trees and forests alive. Trees provide so much for us, and our health (and great nap spots) depends on their continued survival. The Texas Forestry Association offers wonderful opportunities to learn more about how to protect our trees.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.