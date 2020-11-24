FRIENDSWOOD
Kandiland Day School, 1504 Winding Way — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Dunn Bros Coffee, 201 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
Ball Food Store, 3702 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Float Bar & Patio, 2828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Merco Supermarket, 2203 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Nix’s Mobile Q, mobile unit, 2411 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Press Box, 2401 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 36.
West Market Coffee House, 2728 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
International House of Pancakes, 5228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Tiki Food Mart, 200 Tiki Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Galveston Island Tacos, 3528 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Rudy & Paco’s, 2028 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, 416 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Gaido’s, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church, 3009 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Gaido’s Seaside Inn, 3700 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlotzsky’s Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
AMC Mobil Food Mart, 8224 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Moody Gardens, Café in the Park, 1 Hope Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
El Rey Restaurant, 1519 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
HITCHCOCK
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dixie Donuts, 8307 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Prime Mart, 7727 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
KEMAH
Playa Maya, 1415 state Highway 146, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LA MARQUE
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jack in the Box, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6608 Interstate 45 S., Suite 700 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
CVS Pharmacy, 204 Newman Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Blue Dolphin, 423 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
O’Brians Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 113 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Popeye’s, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Lighthouse Learning Academy, 3705 Columbia Memorial Parkway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Orient Café, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Chick-Fil-A, 2805 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 610 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dollar Tree, 1915 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SAN LEON
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
SANTA FE
Taqueria Flores, 12995 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
3 D’s Krazy Kitchen, 8030 FM 1765, Suite C-100 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Da Daiquiri Spot, 7130 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 1820 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Taqueria Don Ruben, 2520-B state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sunrise Foodmart, 1331 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Mama Fu, 2115 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Little Chief Sports Bar, 2305 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
La Gardenia, 210 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
