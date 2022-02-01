BACLIFF
Katie’s Bar & Grill, 315 Grand Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 9.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Aspen’s, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Okie’s, 1010 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Island Pizza, 1010 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
O2Bistro, 1002 Aspen Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
DICKINSON
Walgreens, 1832 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
QMart 8, 3632 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Speed Fuel, 5429 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Edible Arrangements, 3600 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kranz Junior High School, 12850 FM 3436 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shipley Donuts, 3555 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Novelli’s Deli & Sports Bar, 3209 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
AJ’s Meat Market & Smokehouse, 4908 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Donald’s Donuts, 688 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
True Cross Catholic School, 400 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Bay Colony Children’s House, 689 FM 517 W., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dickinson Bar-B-Que & Steakhouse, 2111 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Super Brownies, 102 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kid City No. 2, 333 Spruce St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kid City, 303 Spruce St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dickinson Ninth Grade School, 3850 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 114 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kroger, grocery/produce departments, 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, meat/seafood departments, 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dunn Bros Coffee, 201 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
JLB Eatery, 145 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Morada Friendswood, 1310 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Moody Methodist Day School, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Eatcetera, 408 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Tea’ze Daiquiris To Go, 4110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Whataburger, 528 University Blvd. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Kritiko’s Grill, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Broadway Quick Stop, 3902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rumors Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mario’s Ristorante, 6023 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Samy’s Food Mart, 4502 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, 104 Park Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kipp Rose, 504 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hoagie Ranch, 226 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Denny’s, 212 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
La Vace Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Little Caesar’s, 5010 W. Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Panda Express, 2930 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Waffle House, 1803 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dickinson ISD Lobit Education Village, 1251 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Papa Chen China Diner, 234 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ross Elementary School, 2401 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
League City Intermediate School, 2588 Webster St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mossman Elementary School, 4050 Village Way — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 8107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kids R Kids No. 29, 170 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Children’s Lighthouse, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Legends Sports Grill, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Ralph Parr Elementary School, 1315 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Subway, 1600 W. League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Goforth Elementary School, 2610 Webster Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shipley Donuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Denny’s, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Cambo Donuts, 2121 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dee Best Donuts, 2800 W. Main St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SAN LEON
Shoreline Cakes, 822 27th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Junior High School, 4132 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
R. J. Wollam Elementary School, 3400 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
D. Kubacak Elementary School, 4131 Warpath — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Barnett Elementary School, 11818 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Domino’s Pizza, 8530 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Linna Donuts, 8148 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Levi Fry Intermediate School, 300 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
